

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin lost $24 million last week due to a continued outflow, according to Coinshare, while Ether, the second-in-command in the crypto-kingdom, also lost $7.4 million in the same week.



Since its collapse in mid-June, Bitcoin has recovered to some extent during the last few weeks. However, after three weeks of sustained inflow, Bitcoin saw a sudden dip in form last week, primarily due to 'negative sentiments'.



'Last week's outflows still suggest negative sentiment pervades the asset class despite more recent constructive comments from key industry players,' said Coinshare.



However, the movement has shifted since the weekend after well-known crypto investors like Tesla and SpaceX supremo Elon Musk and Ark Invest's Cathie Woods showed their support for the currencies and it helped them to rally to the highest since the mid-June crisis.



Musk, in his characteristic fashion, posted a meme saying 'Dogecoin is money.' The electric car manufacturer has also said that the company will go back to accepting Bitcoin as soon as the currency mining involves more and more renewable energy.



Bitcoin has jumped back to $39,000, gaining as much as 20% in the last few days before another drop brought it to $37,000. Ether made headlines when it grew 22% since last week.



Another reason behind the sudden hike was the rumors of Amazon accepting crypto-currencies as payments after the company posted a job vacancy for a digital currency product lead. But the retail chain has since confirmed that the rumors are not true.



Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true. We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon.' said the company on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de