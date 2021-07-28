Viability of distributed green hydrogen production's potential in fleet decarbonization key to future of transportation

Artificial Intelligence business Empati has commissioned Black Veatch to deliver a study into the feasibility of using distributed production of green hydrogen to fuel vehicle fleets. Black Veatch will provide an economic, logistical and technical assessment of onsite, on-demand hydrogen production's potential as a fuel for fleet operators seeking to decarbonize.

Hydrogen is a proven vehicle fuel. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, offers fleet operators a route to achieving decarbonization targets. The convention is for centralized hydrogen production, then transportation for storage at fleet depots or filling stations. Black Veatch's study will seek to confirm that small-scale distributed hydrogen production at the point of use offers a viable alternative in achieving competitive price points.

"We will establish the technical requirements and the economic model for distributed renewable generation to power small-scale on-site hydrogen production," said Jonathan Cristiani, Advanced Power Fuels Engineer, Black Veatch. "Because commercial viability requires a supply chain capable of supporting a network of distributed green hydrogen facilities, our study addresses the entire 'hydrogen ecosystem,' not just the technology."

The study, undertaken by Black Veatch's Hydrogen Technology Group, will build upon the company's experience in developing hydrogen vehicle fuel infrastructure and distributed hydrogen power assets, as well as project experience that establishes hydrogen as a viable piece of the future of decarbonization. The study will be carried out along with a collaborative project to integrate Empati's AI platform with Black Veatch's Asset 360 platform.

"We see green hydrogen as a digital fuel that is a perfect fit for a decentralized set-up such as networks of filling stations or fleet depots. We look to deploy our technology globally, partnering with the most innovative companies across the hydrogen supply chain," said Gopal Ramchurn, Co-CEO, Empati. "As a technology agnostic partner with real-world experience in hydrogen and every point in the lifecycle of distributed power and alternative vehicle fuel infrastructure Black Veatch is ideally placed to help us do that."

To support decarbonization initiatives, and the use of hydrogen as a part of decarbonization strategies, Black Veatch in 2021 joined the Hydrogen Council and was appointed advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee. This year also saw the publication of the company's Fleet Decarbonization ebook, and Hydrogen 2021: A Roadmap to NetZero guide.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005001/en/

Contacts:

MALCOLM HALLSWORTH +44 1483 319287 p +44 7920 701764 m HallsworthM@BV.com

24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE +1 866 496 9149