

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Wednesday reported first-half 2021 profit of 488 million euros or 0.45 euro per share, down from 757 million euros or 0.65 euro per share last year.



EBIT for the period rose 47.3% to 973 million euros from 660 million euros last year. Adjusted profit was 724 million euros or 0.66 euro per share, up from 583 million euros or 0.50 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the first half rose 8.5% to 8.22 billion euros from 7.58 billion euros last year.



