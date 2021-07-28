The Team At Got Credit? Is Helping People Change Their Finances And The Way That We Think About Credit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Credit is a difficult thing to master. Without knowing it, you may be building bad credit or no credit at all. While this isn't the end of anyone's credit story, it can be incredibly difficult to build yourself up again when bad credit has you down. This has numerous downstream effects that prevent people from buying houses, cars, and other important items in life.

Thankfully, there are many people out there who specialize in helping people fix their credit. They can give advice and coach people to better financial health, so that they can enjoy all of the things that life has to offer.

One of the many businesses that does this is Got Credit? They are a credit education business that assists people with maximizing their credit scores and helps business owners with building business credit. This, in turn, doubles their borrowing power, which allows them to separate their personal and business credit.

The main goal of the business is to help people get their lives and finances back on track. So much can be affected by credit and an attempt to regain good credit including having to get multiple jobs and missing out on family occasions. Got Credit? wants to change people's lives and give them back their financial freedom.

During the pandemic, the business had to find a new way to adapt to the inability to train new people in person. So many people were struggling with their credit at the time that their main problem was finding enough manpower. Being that they couldn't train anyone in person, they had to think outside the box and started training remotely. They implemented training videos and online courses for their clients and employees to educate themselves on credit. Since March 2020, they have hired an additional 25 people to their team that all work from home as well, which still allows them to provide the best service possible.

The Got Credit? company was founded by Jose Rodriguez, also known as The Credit Dude. After years of working and missing out time with his family, he decided that he wanted to make a change. He wanted to start his own business that allowed him the freedom and flexibility to enjoy his life. At the same time, he realized that he could have a profound impact on people's lives by helping them with their credit.

"I started my own business so that I could provide something to my wife and daughter that money couldn't buy, TIME!! I didn't want my daughter to only see her dad at night or on the weekends or have my wife drop her off at daycare. Being an entrepreneur has allowed me to witness all of my daughters major milestones and spend every day with my wife as we grow our company working from home," Jose remarks.

The company's goals for the rest of this year include helping their clients obtain a 700+ credit score and then leverage their personal credit to become real estate investors and build business credit. To find out more about Got Credit?, make sure you follow The Credit Dude on Instagram here .

