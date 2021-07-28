

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.03 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.8% to $8.06 billion from $4.89 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.20 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.92 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $8.06 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.4 - $9.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

