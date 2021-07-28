

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $5.18 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.6% to $29.08 billion from $18.69 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $10.39 Bln. vs. $5.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.61 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.02 -Revenue (Q2): $29.08 Bln vs. $18.69 Bln last year.



