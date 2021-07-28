

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.18 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $6.24 billion from $5.26 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $6.24 Bln vs. $5.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.15 - $6.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 Full year revenue guidance: $25.75 Bln



