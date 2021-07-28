

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):



-Earnings: -$55.56 million in Q3 vs. -$45.60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.52 in Q3 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$60.98 million or -$0.57 per share for the period. -Revenue: $332.21 million in Q3 vs. $317.36 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELMERICH & PAYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de