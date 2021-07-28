

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $10.7 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $56.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $311.3 million from $307.2 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $10.7 Mln. vs. $56.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0 -Revenue (Q2): $311.3 Mln vs. $307.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.02-$-0.04 Full year EPS guidance: $0.12 to $0.16



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UDR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de