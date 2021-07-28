

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $206.34 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $93.84 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.75 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $878.61 million from $726.67 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $235.75 Mln. vs. $160.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $878.61 Mln vs. $726.67 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

