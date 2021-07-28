

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $679.98 million, or $16.95 per share. This compares with $190.88 million, or $4.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $587.0 million or $14.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.5% to $3.08 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $587.0 Mln. vs. $82.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $14.63 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.78 -Revenue (Q2): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

