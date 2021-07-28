

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):



-Earnings: $6.24 million in Q2 vs. -$24.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.35 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $498.20 million in Q2 vs. $427.22 million in the same period last year.



