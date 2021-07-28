

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR):



-Earnings: $233.9 million in Q2 vs. -$177.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.55 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $194.8 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $1.28 billion in Q2 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year.



