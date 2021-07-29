St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, St Kitts and Nevis has topped rankings for offering the strongest passport amongst all Caribbean nations that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, holders of the St Kitts and Nevis passport can travel to 157 countries. Despite the pandemic, citizens of the dual-island nation can travel to more countries than last year.

Aside from offering the strongest Caribbean CBI passport, St Kitts and Nevis also outranked other countries that offer the programme including Montenegro, Turkey and Vanuatu. Globally, St Kitts and Nevis was classified as the world's 24th strongest passport, surpassing larger and more developed nations.

"We are proud to hold the position of the strongest citizenship by investment passport in the Caribbean for the fifth consecutive year," said Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis's Citizenship by Investment Unit. "It once again underlines the strong offering of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport and Citizen By Investment programme, as well as recognising our ability to be agile and to adapt and innovate. This year for example, introducing new alternative investment options, digitalising applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, and introducing a limited time offer, whilst continuing to apply the highest standards of due diligence."

St Kitts and Nevis has been a popular destination for astute Asian investors who are seeking out safety and security particularly during the pandemic. With many stuck in a country with limited opportunities, the need to be able to move fast in the case of another lockdown has become paramount. Countries like Vietnam and Cambodia only afford their citizens access to 54 visa-free destinations, while Thailand offers 79.

"While the end of the pandemic seems near, the last 18 months have proven the need for a back-up plan in times of volatility," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners. "Having a second citizenship provides the reassurance that if there is another lockdown, you and your family can still move across borders and that your safety is not compromised."

Those who choose to invest in St Kitts and Nevis's CBI Programme can rest assured that that the dual-island nation offers an idyllic setting with a strong commitment to rule of law and low crime rates. Established in 1984, the programme is the world's longest-standing and is internationally renowned as a "Platinum Standard" brand. Those who make a qualifying investment into the programme's Sustainable Growth Fund and pass the necessary security checks, earn the right to live, work and study in the nation along with increased global mobility. Additionally, they gain access to top educational institutions and the ability to pass citizenship down through descent.

