CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen, boosting the prospects of a faster global economic rebound. Meanwhile, the upside is capped amid the ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday.



The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, recouping some of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,400 level near all-time highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, boosted by the Federal Reserve comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen. Concerned about the continued spike in COVID-19 cases in New South Wales is limiting the upside.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 26.10 points or 0.35 percent to 7,405.40, after touching a high of 7,418.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 30.90 points or 0.40 percent to 7,680.50. Australian markets ended modestly lower on Wednesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 2 percent and OZ Minerals is up almost 1 percent. Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are adding almost 3 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up more than 1 percent after it reported a record fourth quarter, and narrowly beat its full-year estimate for shipments, driven by Chinese demand.



Oil stocks are mixed despite crude oil prices climbing overnight. Oil Search and Origin Energy are flat, while Santos is edging down 0.4 percent. Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 1 percent, while Beach Energy is edging up 0.4 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are flat, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.3 percent, while Xero, Afterpay and Appen are gaining almost 3 percent each.



Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is edging down 0.2 percent, while Resolute Mining is losing almost 6 percent. Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are up almost 1 percent each, while Gold Road Resources is rising almost 2 percent.



In other news, shares in Iress are surging more than 13 percent after the technology firm rejected a takeover offer from EQT, but the two entities remain in discussions.



In economic news, Export prices in Australia were up 13.2 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - accelerating from 11.2 percent in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, export prices surged 26.0 percent. Import prices rose 1.9 percent on quarter, but fell 2.5 percent on year.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.737 on Thursday.



The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, recouping some of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 27,700 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, lifted by the Federal Reserve comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen.



Traders remain cautious amid the continued acceleration in the new wave of coronavirus cases, particularly in Olympic city Tokyo, which saw a record 3,177 new cases on Wednesday, topping the 3,000 marks for the first time.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,687.28, up 105.62 points or 0.38 percent, after touching a high of 27,794.36 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up 0.3 percent and Honda is gaining almost 2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings is gaining more than 7 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is up almost 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are flat, while Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.3 percent.



The major exporters are mixed. Sony is gaining more than 3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent, while Canon is losing more than 2 percent. Panasonic is edging up 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nissan Motor is gaining more than 7 percent and Tokyo Gas is adding more than 3 percent, while Yaskawa Electric, Hino Motors and Taiyo Yuden are up almost 3 percent each. Sumco and Taiyo Yuden are rising more than 2 percent each. Isuzu Motors, Rakuten Group and Yamaha Motor are higher by almost 2 percent each.



Conversely, CyberAgent is losing almost 9 percent, TDK is down almost 4 percent and Z Holdings is declining almost 3 percent, while Hitachi Construction Machinery, Tokyo Electric Power, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Tokyo Tatemono, M3 and Isetan Mitsukoshi are all lower by almost 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is climbing 1.9 percent, while New Zealand, Singapore Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and China are higher by between 0.1 and 0.7 percent each. South Korea is flat.



On Wall Street, stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after a somewhat volatile session as investors reacted to a slew of corporate earnings updates, and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.



The tech-laden Nasdaq composite index surged higher and settled at 14,762.58, gaining 102.01 points or 0.7 percent. The Dow ended down by 127.59 points or 0.36 percent at 34,930.93, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.82 points or 0.02 percent to 4,400.64.



Meanwhile, European stocks closed higher on the day, rebounding after two successive days of losses. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.29 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.33 percent and France's CAC 40 surged up 1.18 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.74 or 1 percent at $72.39 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

