Compact International(1994) Aspires to Become the Leading Electric Cars' Brakes Manufacteurer

BANGKOK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact International(1994) Co.,Ltd., a leading brake's manufacturer in Thailand, aims to make progress on R&D for electric cars' brakes to respond to the increasing change in electric cars' technology and to render the safest ride to all customers. The company will invest in R&D to support the manufacture of electric cars' brakes and build an army of competent human resources to accommodate the expansion of scope on technical tasks. The investment in manufacturing technology and automation to increase the manufacturing capacity will satisfy a higher number of exports and new electric car trends.

The company established the Brake Development and Testing Center in 2007, all equipped with the most innovative and complete tools in ASEAN, with the initiative to fulfill the rising demand with the expansion of the automobile business in ASEAN. Compact International(1994) Co.,Ltd. prioritizes the manufacturing process, the selection of the best materials with the contribution of high-tech machinery from experts. Our R&D is duly conducted in our own all-in-one Brake Development and Testing Center.

Compact International(1994) spent over 30% of net income to invest in the Brake Development and Testing Center because the company truly believed that it is the core for discovering new innovation. The brake which has been designed to catch the least dust possible with high flexibility, preventing the noise and dark dust on the wheel caused by damaged brake discs. The products have been tested in the operating room as well as in the test drive, under the company and the one and only in ASEAN, R&D and Brake test center's monitoring.

Moreover, the company is ready to manufacture high quality brakes without copper composition up to date with the trend deriving from the US' regulation stipulating the annulment of the use of copper in brakes manufacture in 2025.

About Compact International(1994)

Compact International(1994) Co.,Ltd. has been a brake's manufacturer for over 45 years. The company masters the manufacturing process as well as delivers a variety of products to satisfy all kinds of users, both for commercial and for transportation purposes. The products range from ones for sedan cars to those of trucks and busses. The company has in-house consultants including domestic and foreign experts from Japan, UK and USA with the aim to improve the company's R&D potential.

Compact International(1994) Co.,Ltd. gives priority to overall in-depth R&D on brake's materials for the safety in driving and automatic braking. Such priority is to respond to the increasing change in electric cars' technology and to render the safest ride to all customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583932/1.jpg