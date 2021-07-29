- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Group publishes the report of the independent external investigation into Archegos Capital Management.
- • Credit Suisse failure to effectively manage risk in the Investment Bank's Prime Services business
- • Credit Suisse failure to control limit excesses across both lines of defense
- • Credit Suisse lack of prioritization of risk mitigation and enhancement measures
- • Credit Suisse investigation found no business and risk personnel engaged in fraudulent or illegal conduct
