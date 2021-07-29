- (PLX AI) - Arcadis Q2 free cash flow EUR 69 million.
|07:10
|Arcadis Q2 EBITA EUR 59 Million vs. Estimate EUR 60 Million
|(PLX AI) - Arcadis Q2 free cash flow EUR 69 million.
|07:05
|Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports 2021 second quarter and first half year results
|Accelerated organic revenue growth, further margin and backlog improvement
Rebound of major economies creates positive business outlookFurther increased demand for Sustainable Solutions reinforces...
|06:42
|Arcadis & Fugro to Help Restore Bridges & Quays in Amsterdam
|Fr
|Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program
|Amsterdam, July 23, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 91.282 of its own shares in the period from 16...
|20.07.
|Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis and Fugro to help restore bridges and quays in Amsterdam
|Amsterdam, July 20, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, and geo-data specialist company Fugro, today announced that they...
|ARCADIS NV
|36,000
|-0,66 %