|ArcelorMittal Posts Huge Quarterly Profit
|LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal (MT) Thursday posted a huge profit for the second quarter, as sales surged more than 76 percent from last year, reflecting higher prices...
|ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces new $2.2 billion share buyback program
|29 July 2021, 07:30 CET
ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') today announces a new share buyback program in the amount of $2.2 billion (the 'Program') under the authorization given by the annual general...
|Höhere Stahlnachfrage treibt Gewinn von ArcelorMittal
| LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Europas größter Stahlkonzern ArcelorMittal befindet sich weiter auf Erholungskurs. Eine starke Nachfrage sowie höhere Preise ließen Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal deutlich...
|ArcelorMittal reports Q2 results, boost buyback
|ArcelorMittal Q2 EBITDA USD 5,052 Million vs. Estimate USD 4,668 Million
|(PLX AI) - ArcelorMittal Q2 revenue USD 19,343 million vs. estimate USD 18,600 million.• Q2 net income USD 4,005 million
