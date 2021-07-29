- (PLX AI) - AB Inbev Q2 EBITDA margin 35.8%.
- • Q2 revenue USD 13,539 million vs. estimate USD 13,471 million
- • Q2 gross margin 57.8% vs. estimate 55.5%
- • Q2 EBITDA USD 4,846 million vs. estimate USD 4,821 million
- • Q2 EBIT USD 3,655 million vs. estimate USD 3,619 million
- • Q2 EBIT margin 27%
- • Sees EBITDA to grow between 8-12% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price
- • Says outlook for FY21 reflects our current assessment of the scale and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic
