- (PLX AI) - Intertrust Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 27.8%.
|13,820
|14,080
|08:52
|13,720
|13,960
|08:05
|07:22
|Intertrust Q2 EBITA EUR 6.4 Million vs. Estimate EUR 44 Million
|07:17
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust posts 4.8% underlying revenue growth in Q2 2021 and commits expense to strengthen compliance framework
|PRESS RELEASE: Amsterdam - 29 July 2021.
Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating...
|01.07.
|Intertrust Group B.V. -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Intertrust N.V.
|14.05.
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust Cayman receives administrative penalty
|PRESS RELEASE: Amsterdam - 14 May 2021.
Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing...
|13.05.
|Intertrust Group: Results 2021 Annual General Meeting
|PRESS RELEASE: Amsterdam - 13 May 2021.
Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing...
|Kurs
|INTERTRUST NV
|14,100
|-1,54 %