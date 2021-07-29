- (PLX AI) - Tokmanni Q2 revenue EUR 301.5 million vs. estimate EUR 282 million.
- • Q2 like-for-like 4.4%
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 32.3 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.41
TOKMANNI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|26,100
|26,780
|08:32
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Tokmanni Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 48.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 46 Million
|(PLX AI) - Tokmanni Q2 revenue EUR 301.5 million vs. estimate EUR 282 million.• Q2 like-for-like 4.4%• Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 32.3 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million• Q2 EPS EUR 0.41
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Tokmanni Group Corporation Half-year Financial Report January-June 2021: Revenue continued to grow and profit improved
|Mi
|TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Tokmanni and the Finnish Red Cross expand their collaboration - Purchases of Priima grocery products and Kotikulta decoration lights will help boost the Hunger Day collection
|16.07.
|TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Practical goals guide the development of Tokmanni's sustainability
|14.07.
|TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ: Tokmanni Group Corporation will publish its half-year financial report on 29 July 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ
|26,140
|-0,46 %