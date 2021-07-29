- (PLX AI) - Sanofi Q2 revenue EUR 8,744 million vs. estimate EUR 8,530 million.
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.97 vs. estimate EUR 0.88
|08:22
|Sanofi Q2 Profit Plunges On Absence Of Prior Year One-time Gain; Lifts FY Profit Outlook
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company dropped to 1.21 billion euros or 0.97 euros per share...
|07:46
|Regeneron, Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial On Dupixent Met Key Endpoints At 24 Weeks
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi, on Thursday, announced that a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous...
|07:46
|Sanofi EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
|07:41
|Sanofi appoints new leaders to Executive Committee and announces future Chair of EUROAPI
Viviane Monges joins Sanofi as Chair of the Supervisory Board of EUROAPIRoy Papatheodorou...
|07:41
|Pharmakonzern Sanofi mit unerwartet gutem Quartal - Jahresziel angehoben
| PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Der französische Pharmakonzern Sanofi schaut nach einem unerwartet guten Jahresviertel etwas optimistischer in die Zukunft und hebt seine Jahresziele. "Unser Tempo hat sich im zweiten...
