Colas Selects Samsara for Improved Fleet Safety and Optimised Coaching

Colas Leverages Samsara AI Safety Solution to Detect Distracted Driving and Offer Real-Time Preventative Alerts

SAN FRANCISCO, and LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has partnered with Colas Ltd , an award-winning business delivering sustainable solutions for the UK's transport infrastructure, to improve fleet safety.

Colas SA is a world leader in road construction and transport infrastructure, currently managing more than 800 vehicles and assets in the UK. As part of their ongoing commitment to safety, Colas will leverage Samsara's video-based safety solution , including AI Dash Cams and driver coaching workflows, to increase visibility into driver behaviour and proactively aim to prevent accidents before they occur. Thus far, Colas has been able to gain a more accurate assessment of risk within their fleet and are proactively coaching drivers as a result.

"We are delighted to be working with Samsara to take our driver safety to the next level," said Faical Lahmamsi, Executive Director at Colas Ltd. "Samsara's technology will enable us to coach and support our drivers on safe practices as well as give us a standardised approach to incident review and monitoring."

Samsara's video-based safety solution uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to help customers like Colas better understand in real-time potential issues on the road, including distracted driving, harsh braking, acceleration and turning, as well as tailgating. Customers proactively use this information to coach and protect drivers and lower operating expenses including fuel costs and unnecessary insurance claims.

Samsara's technology improves driver behaviour through audible in-cab alerts when drivers are engaged in high-risk behaviours or events. Safety reports and easy-to-use workflows, such as driver safety scores and risk analyses, also enable driver coaching at scale. In addition, the Samsara Driver mobile app helps organisations incentivize safe driving and establish driver-centric gamification to reward employees for maintaining expected driving standards.

"As companies continue to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and look for tools to increase the safety of their operations, video-based solutions that leverage AI to automate the detection of unsafe behaviours will make a significant impact," explained Philip van der Wilt, VP of EMEA at Samsara. "We're thrilled to be working with Colas and look forward to providing them with the insights and real-time data they need to keep their drivers safe."

In addition to building a fleet safety program, Colas will leverage Samsara's Connected Operations Platform to gain real-time visibility across their fleet, ensuring greater productivity through fuel and maintenance planning, asset and equipment monitoring, and cost reduction. Colas will now also have the ability to defend drivers in real-time against accident-related false claims, protecting employees, the business and public safety.

With this partnership, Colas joins more than 20,000 customers using Samsara today to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their operations.

About Colas

From design to construction and maintenance, Colas in the UK offers end-to-end sustainable solutions for large-scale infrastructure projects. Backed by its global-parent, Colas UK offers an exceptional customer-focused approach - along with the know-how and world-class research and development of an international infrastructure giant, Colas SA. With access to cutting-edge concepts and products, Colas UK offers the best of both worlds for customers with ambitious projects. We are an historic business with a deep understanding of the market and we offer the latest in technological innovation, effective solutions and efficiency. Learn more about Colas Ltd at www.colas.co.uk .

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583355/Samsara_Colas_Vehicle_1.jpg