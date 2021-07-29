Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the six months of 2021

On the 29th of July 2021 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and acting Chief Financial Officer Indre Kisieliene who introduces the Company's financial results for the six months of 2021 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Indre Kisieliene, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276

