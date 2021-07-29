

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF.PK) Thursday said it will be rolling out an all-new Outlander PHEV model with a new-generation PHEV (plug-in hybrid) system, in Japan in the second half of the current fiscal year.



The Outlander PHEV that debuted globally in 2013 is touted as an EV for everyday driving and a hybrid vehicle for excursions.



MMC is hoping to leverage EVs, especially PHEVs in its goal of 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030.



The crossover SUV, has been sold in more than 60 countries. With improved motor output, courtesy the twin-motor 4WD system and increased battery capacity, the all-new Outlander PHEV model promises to deliver more powerful road performance, greater driving range, environmental friendliness and low reliance on charging infrastructure.



Based on the newly developed platform, integrated components and an optimized layout allow the new model to accommodate seven passengers in three rows, offering a new level of comfort and utility in an SUV.



