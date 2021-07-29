Samarkand Group plc: FY21 Preliminary Unaudited -3

DJ Samarkand Group plc: FY21 Preliminary Unaudited Results

29 July 2021 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") FY21 Preliminary Unaudited Results Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce its preliminary unaudited results for the year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY21"). FY21 Financial highlights: ? Listed on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market raising GBP17m ? Revenue increased significantly by 201% to GBP20.6m (2020: GBP6.8m) ? Like for like revenues increased 116% to GBP14.8m (2020: GBP6.8m) excluding the exceptional revenues of GBP5.8m ? Nomad Technology revenue increased 317% to GBP6.4m (2020: GBP1.5m) ? Brand Ownership revenues increased 66% to GBP3.5m (2020: GBP2.1m) ? Distribution revenues increased 51% to GBP4.8m (2020: GBP3.2m) ? Gross margin, excluding exceptional revenue, improved from 48% to 62% reflecting a shift to greater technology and direct-to-consumer revenues ? EBITDA profit increased to GBP1.1m* (2020: loss GBP0.8m) ? Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 50% to GBP0.4** (2020: loss GBP0.8m) * after deducting GBP0.5m in listing fees and share based payment charge ** adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude the profit generated from exceptional revenues, listing fees and share based payment charge. FY21 Operational highlights: ? Orders processed for consumers in China increased 107% to 122k (2020: 59k) ? Number of product lines processed on the Nomad platform in 2021 was 2,111 (2020: 381) ? Significant investment in the Group's proprietary technology platform, Nomad continued with GBP0.6m (2020: GBP0.4m) in capitalised development costs ? Nomad Checkout enterprise launched in November 2020 with c. GBP1m GMV processed on the platform on behalf of UK brands and retailers Post period end highlights: ? GBP3.1m net investment received from our strategic partner SF Express ? Acquired Zita West Products Limited and majority interest in Babawest Ltd ? Established Samarkand Global (Japan) KK based in Tokyo ? Nomad Checkout beta launched on 4 SME brands David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: "It has been an exceptional year for Samarkand Group plc and I am extremely proud to be presenting the Group's maiden set of results as a listed Company. The ability with which the Company has progressed during the period in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic is testament to the strength of our team and the value of our offering. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff for their continued hard work. The funds raised from our IPO provides Samarkand with the necessary capital to move to the next stage of our expansion and continued execution of our growth strategy. The use of such funds to acquire Zita West Products and a majority interest in Babawest Ltd underlines the ambition of the Group to move quickly in its progression. We continue to assess further opportunities for acquisitive growth. Chinese eCommerce is only set to grow in significance moving forwards and our offering provides the optimal route for Western brands to penetrate the notoriously difficult Chinese market. The future of the Company is extremely bright and I am excited to continue delivering on our stated strategy in the coming months."

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Despite the challenging year we have all faced the Group continues to build on the strong foundations put in place since incorporation in 2016. I am delighted to have joined such a fast-growing company at such an exciting time and I am particularly pleased to be releasing our maiden full year results as a publicly listed company, following our successful oversubscribed IPO and listing onto the Apex segment of the Aquis Growth Market in March 2021.

The results we are reporting today show the significant progress that has been made over the past year. Our teams have remained focused on providing our customers with a more direct-to-consumer route to the world's largest eCommerce market. The mission of the Company, to connect consumers of the eCommerce market in China with international merchants, comes at a time when the need to reach new markets and new consumer groups has never been greater for businesses of all sizes. The pandemic has made eCommerce even more relevant than ever before, characterised by digital trade and technology and we believe Samarkand is at the frontier of this growing market.

Financial Results

The Group delivered significant revenue growth in FY21 of 201% to GBP20.6m (FY20: GBP6.8m) with like for like revenues increasing 116% to GBP14.8m (FY20: GBP6.8m) excluding exceptional revenues of GBP5.8m. As a result of the proceeds raised at the IPO, the Group has moved from a net debt to net cash position. At the year end, the Group's net cash position was GBP11.6m (2020: net debt GBP5.9m), which provides the ideal platform to execute plans and deliver sustainable value.

People

None of this success would be possible without the passion and diligence shown by our people, who have risen to every challenge posed by the pandemic. These results are a reflection of that endeavour and on behalf of the Board, I offer them my sincere thanks.

Board and governance

At the time of the IPO, we established the Board and governance structures suitable for a fast-growing listed company. The newly formed Board, supported by the Nomination & Remuneration, Sustainability and Audit Committees, bring a breadth of experience in eCommerce, public markets, finance, and governance. We have established a solid working relationship, remaining well connected and communicative despite the restraints of the pandemic. It is a pleasure to work with a group of such knowledgeable and experienced professionals and I am grateful for the contributions that have been made to date.

Summary and Outlook

We operate in one of the fastest changing markets where new trends and technologies can, and do, change the market rapidly. This is what makes this such an exciting industry to operate in but also brings with it a unique set of challenges. The ability to adapt and react quickly to the opportunities this environment brings will be key to our success and we are investing heavily in the technology that will best position us to succeed as this market continues to evolve.

We are making good progress towards our goal of acquiring additional consumer brands and making strategic acquisitions which is evidenced by our recent acquisition of Zita West Products and Baba West Ltd. The focus for the year ahead is to further develop the Nomad platform's functionality and services, as well as expand the Group's business development activities in Europe, Northeast Asia, and North America.

The Group has implemented a "buy in the West, build in the East" strategy in relation to its acquisition of own brands. We plan to continue to extend marketing of our own brands over the coming months. This strategy is focused on the identification of Western brands with growth potential, their acquisition, subsequent redevelopment and launch into the Group's sales channels in China and elsewhere.

The market appetite for our technology is being well received by our customers and we believe that the long term opportunity remains significant. We are continuing to build strong momentum with our customers and our own brands and look positively to the year ahead.

Tanith Dodge

Chairperson

CEO REVIEW

Despite the many challenges over the last year, it has been a year of phenomenal growth and major milestones achieved by the Group. The stand-out event was our over-subscribed IPO and listing onto the Apex segment of the Aquis Growth Market. Our listing was only possible due to the solid foundations we had built since incorporation and the successful execution of our strategy to make the world's largest but most complex eCommerce market more accessible through our technology and expertise.

Our teams in the UK and China responded and adapted remarkably well to perhaps the most disruptive event in our generation. Our UK distribution centre remained opened throughout the pandemic whilst maintaining the highest levels of safety for the operational teams working there. Our priority going forward is to continue providing a safe working environment and ensuring our teams remain safe, supported and motivated.

Our IPO & Strategic Investment

In March 2021 we successfully completed our IPO and admission on to the Aquis Growth Market in London in what was the first time a growth prospectus had been used in Europe. The IPO was supported by both institutional and retail investors and due to the high demand the amount raised was increased from the initial target of GBP10m to GBP17m. This was quickly followed by a further strategic investment by one of the leading express delivery companies in China, with whom we have been working for several years. Whilst the net proceeds of GBP3.1m will help to accelerate our growth, it is the commitment from such a major partner and the opportunity that represents which is truly significant.

The IPO has enabled many of our colleagues to become shareholders and I am very pleased that over 10.4% of the shares in issue are currently held by employees. The support from our initial investor, Smollan Group, one of the world's leading retail service companies, continues and they converted an GBP1m loan note to equity.

Nomad Technology

The development of our technology continues at pace. We have increased our development and delivery capability to allow us to roll out our solutions faster and further afield. Our solutions are now being deployed by major enterprises in Europe and Asia which represent a huge addressable market. In Europe one of the largest eCommerce companies has deployed our Nomad Checkout solution to their flagship eCommerce site. In Northeast Asia, in line with our strategy to expand into this market, one of the world's largest beauty conglomerates is also deploying our Nomad Checkout solution to power direct-to-consumer sales from South Korea to Chinese consumers. North America is another enormous market opportunity for our technology and the group is already in advance discussions with a major partner for the market. We expect to provide an update on this in due course.

With projects already underway and adoption of our technology by multi-national corporations we are executing our vision of becoming an integral part of the infrastructure that will power eCommerce between China and the rest of the world on the digital silk road. I'm very excited about what comes next and the potential for our solutions to help the millions of smaller merchants that have great potential in the world's largest eCommerce market but currently lack access.

Buy in the West Build in the East

In line with our strategy of acquiring businesses in the West with high growth potential in Asia we completed our first acquisition since the IPO in May. The acquisition of Zita West Products Limited ("ZWPL") and 51% of Baba West Ltd ("BW") is complimentary to the existing health brand owned by the Group, Probio7 and is positioned for significant growth in China through the Group's sales channels and technology. Zita West herself is a world-renowned specialist in fertility, IVF and assisted reproductive therapy (ART). The Zita West clinics have treated thousands of couples and has amongst the highest success rates in the UK. Zita is a widely published author on the subject of fertility and reproductive health and the range of nutritional supplements that have been developed over the last 20 years are specifically designed to support this process. As the global birth rates has dropped, China has become the biggest consumer of ART and in the same month as the acquisition, the Chinese government announced the introduction of a "3 child policy" to reverse the population decline. The acquisition of ZWPL represents a significant opportunity to rapidly grow this brand in the world's largest market.

The performance of our health brand, Probio7, has continued to improve throughout 2020. During the pandemic wholesale to retailer sales dropped significantly due to lockdown closures. The impact of this was offset by the higher margin sales through our own eCommerce channels and the enormous growth the brand experienced in the Chinese market during this period. When we acquired Probio7 in December 2017 it was a brand with a loyal consumer following developed over 20 years and had grown sales to GBP1.2m annually over that time. In FY2021 under our ownership, sales increased to GBP3.5m with over GBP1.7m coming from launching the brand in China.

We will continue to evaluate opportunities and acquisitions that fit within our strategy and are complementary to our portfolio.

Accelerated Investment

The original target for the fund raising of GBP10m was significantly surpassed which has allowed us to invest more aggressively to accelerate our strategy. We have significantly increased investment in our technology and operational teams and have begun the process of expansion into other international markets starting with Japan and continental Europe.

The company now employs over 140 up from 61 in March 2020. All of our employees are working extremely hard to deliver the objectives of the business, innovating and creating solutions to problems that are complex to solve in one of the fastest moving and changing industries. Our technology team which now spans the UK and China has increased from 14 in March 2021 to 23 in July 2021. The team has successfully delivered our unique Nomad Checkout solution across a number of eCommerce sites for one of Europe's largest eCommerce companies, providing a strong validation both of our technology and the addressable market for our solutions.

Markets and the Environment

In 2014, the Chinese government introduced the first policies designed to promote the cross-border eCommerce industry. These included pilot free trade zones, preferential tax policy for goods purchased through this route and dispensations on products in certain categories such as no need for animal testing on skincare and cosmetic products which was previously required for general imports. Since then, this policy has been further strengthened with more free trade zones, even lower tax rates and higher transaction limits. During this time China has become the global leader in eCommerce both in terms of size and scale but also innovation. Social commerce and live-streaming is a phenomenon that started in China and has grown at an incredible rate, from USD4bn in 2017 to a forecasted USD300bn this year. This represents an enormous opportunity but also comes with it's own set of challenges as traffic moves to different platforms and channels at a relentless pace. We have experienced that first-hand with some of the channels we work on moving to Douyin where we didn't have a presence initially. We have now integrated Nomad into this very exciting platform and plan to generate our first sales in the coming months.

An interesting development is the adoption of these livestream technologies and trends appearing in Western markets which presents unique opportunities for the Group as one of the few Western companies with such exposure to what, I believe will become the dominant form of eCommerce for the Post 2000 generation in markets outside of China in the near future.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, there have been some notable developments in the market and industry in which we operate that present future opportunities and challenges. COVID-19 has caused immense disruption to international travel which is one of the ways Western brands have been discovered by Chinese consumers. This disruption has resulted in a rise of domestic Chinese brands replacing the once popular international brands. The almost complete cessation of international travel by Chinese tourists to overseas destinations means that the consumers who do want to purchase international brands have had to do so online which has created opportunities particularly in markets such as Japan and South Korea that have relied on physical retail and tourism. In response we have accelerated our timeline to enter these markets.

Commentary on KPIs

With the launch and rollout of our Nomad Checkout solution, one of the key KPI's we will be focussed over the next 12 months is the adoption and retention of merchants installing and using the solution. The merchant has the option to take an off-the-shelf plugin for eCommerce software platforms such as Shopify or an Enterprise version for companies that require a tailored solution to fit with their own technology and fulfilment processes.

Top line revenue is a key metric however the way we derive that revenue will evolve and change as we execute our plan. We anticipate that as more of our technology is adopted by clients it will become more repeatable and with a higher gross margin than revenue derived from our "buy-and-sell" model and own brand sales.

Outlook statement

I am extremely proud of what we have achieved over the last few years with a very modest amount of investment. We are truly excited by what the future holds now that we are well resourced. We have a solid foundation operationally, technically, and financially from which we can now build. The adoption of our technology solutions by significant and distinguished companies, combined with the investment from SF Express validates our vision and gives us confidence that the road ahead is a very positive one for the Company. As true pioneers, bridging technical and cultural divides between international merchants and consumers in the world's largest eCommerce market there will inevitably be challenges to overcome but I am confident that the partners and teams we have in place can deliver success.

The pace of change of Chinese eCommerce means we need to be constantly evolving and innovating. We have the benefit of operating in the most dynamic eCommerce market which is now shaping the evolution of eCommerce on a global scale. Chinese eCommerce has been driving trends in other parts of Asia for some time and we are now starting to see that spread to Europe and North America where platforms such as TikTok and trends such as live-stream commerce are starting to gain traction. This is an area where we will be paying close attention given our unique position in both geographies.

Our expansion into Northeast Asia through our newly formed entity and office in Japan represents an enormous and exciting opportunity for us to deploy our solutions and technology to a new market which already has huge demand from Chinese consumers. Japanese and South Korean brands are amongst the most sought-after and the cross-border trade between Chinese consumers and brands from these countries dwarfs that of almost all other markets.

We operate in an innovative, fast-moving eCommerce market, one that is shaping the way consumers shop online and defining what eCommerce will become not just in Asia but in other parts of the world. All aspects of life are accelerating towards digitalisation and the exchange of goods across geographical borders has become part of everyday life for consumers across the globe. It is an exciting time to be building the technology and infrastructure, the pipes and plumbing, that make digital commerce more efficient between international merchants and the world's largest group of consumers in China.

David Hampstead

Chief Executive Officer

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overview

During the year, the Group demonstrated high growth in revenue and gross profit, as total revenue (including exceptional revenues of GBP5.8m) grew by 201% to GBP20.6m (2020: GBP6.8m) and gross margin improving to 62% (2020: 48%).

Revenues and gross margin

Revenues excluding exceptional revenues are up 116% to GBP14.8m (2020: GBP6.8m), with revenues on our Nomad technology up 317% to GBP6.4m (2020: GBP1.5m), brand ownership revenues up 66% to GBP3.5m (2020: GBP2.1m) and distribution revenues up 51% to GBP4.8m (2020: GBP3.2m).

The significant increases are largely driven by the increase in revenues on our Nomad technology platform, including high levels of social selling, the growth of online sales during the first lockdown, as well as increases in revenue generated from our own brand, Probio7 in China. Due to the temporary closures and reduction in travel, the Group saw a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour towards online shopping, particularly during the months where different parts of the world were in lockdown.

The Group's gross margin (excluding exceptional revenues) increased to 62% (2020: 48%). The improving margins are a result of the Group's continued development of its B2C capabilities and the transition away from its low margin B2B distribution model. In addition, the increasing gross margin performance reflects the Group's focus on technology and services, which typically yields higher margin than distribution sales.

Exceptional Revenues

With teams in both the UK and China the group was ideally positioned to source and supply products necessary for the coronavirus response. As a result, a GBP5.8m government contract from the Department of Health and Social Care (the "Exceptional Revenue") was awarded to the company in April 2020 for the supply of personal protective equipment. This contract was successfully fulfilled.

Operating expenses

Selling and distribution expenses, excluding exceptional revenues have increased to 37% (2020: 22%) of revenue, as a result in the increase in social selling, with transaction fees paid to KOLs as well as an increase in marketing investment in our own brand Probio7. Variable costs (which includes cost of sales, selling and distribution expenses) have remained steady at 76% (2020: 74%) of revenue.

Administrative expenses, excluding exceptional revenues, listing fees, share-based payment expense, decreased to 27% (2020: 38%) of revenue as a result of operational efficiency and the Group's ability to scale its current operations and facilities as revenue grew. With the proceed from the IPO, the Group have begun investing heavy in its people and in additional regulatory, compliance costs as a result of being publicly listed.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was 0.78 pence per share (2020: (3.93) pence per share).

IPO and net cash/(debt)

The Group listed on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market in March 2021 and raised a total of GBP17m from both institutional investors and qualified investors. The subscription and placing shares represented approximately 29% of the enlarged share capital at the time.

As a result of the proceeds raised at the IPO, the Group has moved from a net debt to net cash position. Alongside the funds raised, the directors' loans, former director loans and loan notes were converted into shares or repaid.

Mar-21 Mar-20 Cash and cash equivalents 14,606,867 572,586 Right-of-use lease liabilities (972,994) (1,216,486) Borrowings (2,082,538) (4,746,478) Directors' loans - (499,511) Net cash / (debt) 11,551,335 (5,889,889)

At the year end, the Group's net cash position was GBP11.6m (2020: net debt GBP5.9m), which places the Group in a good position to accelerate its growth, bringing forward investments in its technology and increasing its client service, fulfilment and operational capabilities to execute on its plans and deliver on long term value.

Financing costs of GBP0.4m (2020: GBP0.3m) comprised of interest expenses of GBP0.3m (2020: GBP0.3m).

Depreciation and amortisation

The total depreciation and amortisation costs were GBP0.2m and GBP0.3m respectively (2020: GBP0.1m and GBP0.3m). The Group continued to invest in its Nomad Technology platform with a total of GBP0.6m (2020: GBP0.4m) development costs capitalised during the year.

EBITDA

EBITDA increased to GBP1.1m (2020: loss GBP0.8m) after deduction GBP0.5m in listing fees and share based payment charges.

Mar-21 Mar-20 EBITDA 1,133,858 (828,971) Share-based payment expense 26,914 - IPO Listing Fees and restructuring costs 460,174 - EBITDA before Listing Fees and Share-based payment expense 1,620,946 (828,971)

The increase in EBITDA is driven by the exceptional revenue contract with the Department of Health and Social Care, which contributed GBP2m in net profit. Adjusted EBITDA has improved from GBP0.8m to GBP0.4m loss.

Mar-21 Mar-20 EBITDA before Listing Fees and Share-based payment expense 1,620,946 (828,971) Exceptional Revenues Contract (net profit) (2,039,621) - Adjusted EBITDA (418,675) (828,971)

Going Concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In adopting this basis, the Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing the business. As a result of the assessment performed, the Directors consider that the Group has adequate resources to continue its normal course of operations for the foreseeable future.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 March 2021

Year ended 31 March Year ended 31 March 2021 2020 GBP GBP Revenue 20,600,541 6,844,100 Cost of sales (8,770,887) (3,562,548) Gross profit 11,829,654 3,281,552 Selling and distribution expenses (6,189,506) (1,519,294) Administrative expenses (4,506,290) (2,591,229) Adjusted EBITDA (418,675) (828,971) Share-based payment expense (26,914) - IPO Listing Fees and restructuring costs (460,174) - Exceptional revenue (net profit) 2,039,621 - EBITDA 1,133,858 (828,971) Depreciation and amortisation (503,354) (313,069) Operating profit/(loss) 630,504 (1,142,040)

