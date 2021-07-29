- (PLX AI) - Tallink Q2 revenue EUR 86.1 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 4.4 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,671
|0,731
|10:15
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:40
|Tallink Q2 Net Income EUR -24.3 Million
|(PLX AI) - Tallink Q2 revenue EUR 86.1 million.• Q2 EBITDA EUR 4.4 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:34
|AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
|15.07.
|AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the second quarter of 2021
|12.07.
|The godmother of Tallink Grupp's new LNG-powered shuttle vessel MyStar will be President Kersti Kaljulaid
|12.07.
|Tallink Grupp's new LNG-powered shuttle vessel Mystar to take place in Finland, Rauma Shipyard, on 12 August 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TALLINK GRUPP AS
|0,680
|-0,73 %