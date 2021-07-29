- (PLX AI) - Dustin's Board of Directors resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1,200 million.
- • Dustin Subscription price: SEK 75 per share
DUSTIN GROUP AB: Dustin's Board of Directors resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1,200 million
|08:52
Dustin Group to Raise SEK 1.2 Billion in Rights Issue at SEK 75 per Share
