Darwinex: UK-based FinTech Darwinex Secures EUR3 Million In Growth Funding

Darwinex 
Darwinex: UK-based FinTech Darwinex Secures EUR3 Million In Growth Funding 
29-Jul-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
UK-based FinTech Darwinex Secures EUR3 Million In Growth Funding 
Juan Colón, Darwinex co-founder, announces a key milestone for the asset management Fintech 
London 
The Fintech, broker and asset management company Darwinex has raised EUR3 million to pursue its ambitious growth 
aspirations. 
Leading investors in the round were Stefan Jaecklin and Pinorena Capital who were joined by Darwinex co-founders and a 
number of key employees in the company. Pinorena Capital, a fintech-focused investment company led by entrepreneur 
Illimar Mattus, has contributed with this first investment to supporting Darwinex expansion journey. 
Darwinex is regulated by the FCA in the UK (Tradeslide Trading TechLimited - FRN 586466) and its latest financial 
figures show revenue for the financial year 2020 jumping by 72%, exceeding EUR4.69 million. 
Darwinex has recently launched trading in over 60 futures and all US single stocks across Trader Workstation (TWS) 
platform, in an effort to offer a higher quality product range and access to diversified markets. Darwinex unique 
front-to-back Fintech solution enables successful traders and small to medium-sized hedge funds to easily convert its 
trading strategies into investable assets. A one-of-a-kind product that serves as a tool for successful traders to 
scale their income and gain access to external investor capital, everything within Darwinex robust legal and 
technological ecosystem. 
Successful traders also get access to DarwinIA, Darwinex monthly capital allocation of up to EUR90 million per annum, 
which supports strategies with solid fundamentals for generating returns. 
"We are happy to see all co-founders and Darwinex team members participating in this round along with existing 
significant investor Stefan Jaecklin. We are also pleased to see Pinorena Capital joining the rank of shareholders and 
bringing not only capital, but also experience on how to scale and grow financial firms globally. We are now ready to 
bring our exceptional trading and capital-raising opportunities to a much larger global audience and disrupt the asset 
management industry", Darwinex co-founder and CEO, Juan Colón, said. 
 
About Darwinex (Tradeslide Trading Tech Limited): 
Darwinex is a Multi-Asset Broker and Asset Manager, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United 
Kingdom (FRN 586466). It gives traders the Brokerage Venue to trade the markets, and the Regulatory Cover to attract 
and monetize 3rd-party investor capital. 
Founded in 2012, Darwinex employs 50+ people across its London headquarters and development office in Spain. It is 
founder-led, well backed and organically profitable. 
Contact Details 
Alicia Ortega, Marketing Executive 
+44 20 3769 1554 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1222371 29-Jul-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

