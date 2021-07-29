- (PLX AI) - Airbus shares jumped nearly 4% at the open as the guidance upgrade stole the show in an earnings report that beat expectations, analysts said.
- • With the new guidance, EBIT consensus for the year may need to go up as much as 20%: analysts
- • The new EBIT guidance of EUR 4 billion compares with current consensus of EUR 3.46 billion
- • Airbus also posted the strongest Commercial margin in history
- • Guidance for 600 deliveries is probably too conservative, analysts said, as consensus is already at 634
- • The EBIT guidance is likely conservative, and Airbus has material upside in the medium term as the market recovers and it delivers strong execution, Bank of America said
