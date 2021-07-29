- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse shares fell more than 3% after the bank's second-quarter earnings missed consensus and left questions unanswered, analysts said.
- • Net profit was lower than expected, but several positive and negative one-off items muddied the picture, analysts said
- • Investment banking revenues also came in softer than expected
- • Credit Suisse's strong capital position is welcome, but there is no visibility on risk-weighted asset inflation that may be imposed by the regulator, Bank of America said
- • Derisking remains a question, both in investment banking and wealth management, analysts said
- • With restructuring continuing, costs may be rising in the second half of the year, Bank of America said
- • BofA rates Credit Suisse underperform, price target CHF 9
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de