

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, Destatis reported Thursday.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at adjusted 3.7 percent in June, the labor force survey showed.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7 percent from 3.6 percent a month ago.



After adjusting seasonal and irregular effects like sharp falls due to weather conditions or strike, the number of unemployed stood at 1.58 million, which was a slight decline of 1.2 percent on May.



The seasonally adjusted number of persons in employment rose markedly by 78,000, or +0.2 percent, in June compared with the previous month.



In the second quarter, employment was up by 75,000 or 0.2 percent on the previous quarter.



The Federal Labor Agency is set to release July unemployment data today. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent in June.



