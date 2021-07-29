DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 28/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 248.427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 284912 CODE: BYBU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 118748 EQS News ID: 1222586 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222586&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)