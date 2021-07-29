DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY DEALING DATE: 28/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 206.4197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 115961 CODE: ANRJ =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 118710 EQS News ID: 1222548 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222548&application_name=news

