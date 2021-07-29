- (PLX AI) - Nokia shares soared more than 8% after the company posted earnings ahead of consensus and upgraded its margin guidance more than expected.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 682 million crushed expectations of EUR 404 million
- • Guidance for adj. EBIT margin was raised to 10-12% from 7-10%
- • The main overperformer was very strong gross margin in Mobile Networks
- • EBIT estimates may go up 10% based on today's results, SEB said
- • Consensus may go up as much as 15%, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Nokia is recovering much faster than expected, while the valuation is not yet demanding, Kepler said
- • Kepler rates Nokia buy, with price target EUR 5.50
NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de