Temenos Infinity is the top-selling digital banking platform worldwide, according to the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2021.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Silkbank, a leading commercial and Islamic bank in Pakistan, has gone live with Temenos Infinity, the world's #1 best-selling digital banking platform, to power up its digital banking for retail, corporate and SME customers. Temenos Infinity enables Silkbank to offer seamless digital onboarding and get to market...

