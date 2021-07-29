

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L), on Thursday, announced that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Geely Auto, China's leading automobile manufacturer.



The partnership, launched with a market distribution agreement for Chile, will be a long-term relationship that will be developed on a country-by-country basis.



Geely is recognised as a major force in automotive innovation, not least in the development of electric vehicles. Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture or SEA is the world's first open-source electric vehicle architecture which is expected to rapidly expand the volume and scalability of zero-emission models.



Duncan Tait, Group CEO of Inchcape, said, 'This is an exciting opportunity for both Inchcape and Geely. Inchcape's purpose is to bring mobility to the world's communities for today, for tomorrow and for the better. In that context, Geely's innovation, exemplified by its strong product development in Gasoline, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, will play an important part in meeting consumer demands, sustainably.'



