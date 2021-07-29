

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX on Thursday announced first half revenue of 3.394 billion pounds, lower than 3.501 billion pounds a year ago.



Profit before tax during the first half increased to 825 million pounds from 666 million pounds a year ago. Profit before tax included disposal net gains of 39 million pounds during the period.



Adjusted profit before tax increased to 953 million pounds from 909 million pounds last year.



Reported net profit increased to 664 million pounds or 34.5p per share compared with 548 million pounds or 28.4p per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings rose to 771 million pounds or 40p per share from 753 million pounds or 39.1p per share in the year-earlier period.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 14.3p per share, up 5% from last year.



