

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L), a UK-based company engaged in engineering businesses, Thursday said its half-year profit from total operations, including discontinued operations, surged to 183 million pounds from 46 million pounds, and earnings per share from total operations rose to 70.5 pence from 17.6 pence last year.



The Group's profit from continuing operations rose to 76.3 million pounds from 61.5 million pounds, and earnings per share from continuing operations grew to 29.2 pence from 23.5 pence last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 2 percent to 35.0 pence.



For the first half, the Group's revenue from continuing operations reached 900 million pounds, down by 1 percent on reported basis, while it was up by 4 percent on a constant currency basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de