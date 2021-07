LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported that total sales year to date, including 18 weeks of enforced closure, were at 35% of pre-Covid levels.



As at 24 July the Group had cash balances on hand of 203 million pounds, with undrawn unsecured facilities of 150 million pounds. 39 million pounds is currently drawn on the Liquidity Facility within the securitisation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de