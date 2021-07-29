

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission is set to issue euro area economic confidence survey results. The economic sentiment index is seen at 118.5 in July versus 117.9 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound and the yen, it climbed against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 130.35 against the yen, 1.0784 against the franc, 0.8507 against the pound and 1.1875 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



