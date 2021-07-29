

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled ¥40.76 billion, or ¥112.46 per share. This compares with ¥22.38 billion, or ¥61.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.7% to $420.7 billion from $317.1 billion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): ¥40.76 Bln. vs. ¥22.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥112.46 vs. ¥61.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $420.7 Bln vs. $317.1 Bln last year.



