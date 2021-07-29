

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group Plc (DRX.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the first six months of 2021 was 24.6 million pounds or 6.0 pence per share compared to a loss of 55.7 million or 14.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted profit after tax was 58 million pounds compared to 43 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenues was 2.17 billion pounds compared to 2.12 billion pounds last year.



The company said its expectations for full-year Adjusted EBITDA remain unchanged, assuming good operational availability for the remainder of 2021 and no additional significant impact from Covid-19 in the second half of the year.



