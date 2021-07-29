

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SXS.l) aims to achieve net zero across its value chain, including all Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.



In support of the ambition, the company commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 85% by 2030 from 2020, and achieving Net Zero by 2030. It commits to reducing absolute Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030 from 2020, and achieving Net Zero by 2040.



Both targets are aligned with latest climate science and the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels.



The company is aligning with the RE 100 initiative and committing to sourcing 100% of our global electricity from renewable sources by 2030; aligning with the EV 100 initiative and committing to a 100% electric global fleet by 2030.



