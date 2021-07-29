Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
29.07.21
08:06 Uhr
0,309 Euro
-0,002
-0,64 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
29.07.2021 | 11:41
Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 29th July 2021, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and acting Chief Financial Officer Indre Kisieliene commented Company's financial results for the six months of 2021.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/BmHfUpOVmEM

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Indre Kisieliene, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2021_Q2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2a8a105-323d-48d8-be8e-2a7f6ed1b87e)

