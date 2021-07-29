

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK) on Thursday announced sales of 601.8 million pounds in the first half, compared with 599 million pounds in the comparable period last year.



The company reported profit before tax of 187 million pounds compared with loss before tax of 65.5 million pounds in the year-earlier period.



Profit after tax for the period was 180.3 million pounds or 155.3p per share compared with loss after tax of 66.5 million pounds or 57.3p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax during the first half increased 82.4% to 73.7 million pounds from 40.4 million pounds last year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the period were 49.7p compared with 27.2p last year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 23p per share, up 5% from last year, payable on 12 November to ordinary shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 October.



'We expect the recovery to continue through the remainder of the year and we are also benefiting from our investment in innovation, enhancing our customer offering through our latest product and service launches. We anticipate LFL sales growth for the full year to be in the range of 10-12%,' said Andrew Heath, Chief Executive



