Fintech Wirex Appoints Diana Carrasco-Vime as First Non-Executive Director

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading payments platform, has hired Diana Carrasco-Vime as their first Non-Executive Director. The Head of Risk for Digital Channels at Lloyds Banking Group will bring her vast experience to help the company move to the next level as it endeavours to become the go-to digital payments platform for everyday users.

Wirex has gained a reputation for constant innovation within the crypto sector. With nearly 4 million customers and astronomical growth in recent years, successes have included developing the first crypto-enabled debit card, becoming the first crypto-native principal member of Mastercard, and launching their X-Accounts feature offering users unprecedented levels of passive income.

As the London-based company matures and sets its sights on further growth, they have hired Diana Carrasco-Vime as the first Non-Executive Director. From July 2021, she will join CEOs and Co-Founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev to take a leading role in deciding the trajectory of the company. Her responsibilities will include taking Wirex towards the next stage of growth in the UK market, and acting as an independent advisor to support and advise governance and strategy development.

She brings 20 years worth of international experience in innovation for consumer and commercial financial services, having worked in all areas of payments and banking, including product design, business development, public policy, risk, compliance and governance. Throughout her career she has held senior positions in ServiRed, Visa, HSBC and Lloyds. She has also held several advisory roles with industry bodies, regulators and private companies, of which she is most proud of working with the European Financial Coalition to counter child abuse online.

Utilising Wirex's industry-leading proposition as a platform bridging the gap between the digital and traditional financial worlds, she believes that her biggest asset will be her focus on customer-centricism, matching the company's mission to make crypto 'open to all'.

"At a time where technology and data are allowing such a revolution in financial services from every possible angle, there is a risk that companies jump into projects and experiments just because they are 'the next big thing', or because they feel they have to follow their competitors, without necessarily considering if it is what their customers actually need. What appealed most to me is that Wirex's approach has consumers in mind - demystifying crypto and bringing it to everyday life, making it accessible for everyone. This is a proposition I truly believe in, and I am very excited to be a part of," Carrasco-Vime expressed.

As the first female on the board, the appointment aligns with Wirex's goal to encourage everyone to get involved in the crypto sector. Having participated in several initiatives towards gender equality in the fintech and payments sectors, Carrasco-Vime will bring her passion for diversity and inclusion as Wirex approaches the start of their second 'Women in Crypto' campaign.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder, explained that "Carrasco-Vime's hire has come at an integral point in Wirex's development. With nearly 4 million customers and plans to release more game-changing products and features, her knowledge and expertise will be vital in ensuring that we scale-sensibly and suitably to continue providing a world-class digital payments platform."

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

Diana Carrasco-Vime is a Non-Executive Director at Wirex, a leading payments platform aiming to make digital currencies more accessible in the everyday. With over 2- years of financial experience, her expertise spans across UK and EU strategy within the digital payments and banking industries. She has worked closely with regulators and industry bodies as well as being a guest lecturer at Cambridge. She has a strong interest in diversity and inclusion and has worked with a number of networks advocating for a safe and inclusive working culture.

