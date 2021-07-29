- (PLX AI) - PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said.
- • Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350
- • An acceleration in the eBay transition proved to be a larger headwind for PayPal during Q2, suppressing strong underlying performance and capping 2021 upside, Wells Fargo said
- • Given its numerous growth and monetization initiatives, which are in the early stages, we remain confident in PayPal's ability to achieve or modestly exceed its long-term targets of 25%TPV and 20% revenue growth: Wells Fargo
