- (PLX AI) - Northrop Grumman Q2 revenue USD 9,200 million.
- • Q2 EPS USD 6.42
- • Outlook FY revenue USD 35,800-36,200 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 24.4-24.8
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:34
|Northrop lifts outlook as countries ramp up space exploration
|13:10
|Northrop Grumman Q2 Results Rise, Top Estimates; Lifts FY21 Outlook
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher than expected second-quarter results on Thursday, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) raised again its forecast for fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues.For...
|13:08
|Northrop Grumman raises full-year forecast on space unit strength
|12:52
|Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
|12:40
|Northrop Grumman Raises FY Adj. EPS Outlook to $24.4-24.8
